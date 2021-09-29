Shade, Stencil and Stain at Bella Home Market

Bella Home Market in Lutz, which will soon be celebrating its second anniversary, has become known as a one-stop shop for making your home sweet home, even sweeter. The locally owned specialty shop offers a unique selection of indoor décor and gifts in a range of styles. Around every corner there’s a one-of-a-kind, eye-catching find, from farmhouse and chic, to industrial and modern. Owner Lou Malerba also creates space in his store that features homemade goods, such as organic soaps and wall art, created by local artisans.