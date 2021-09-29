'Street Woman Fighter' contestant Rozaline embroiled in more controversies of not returning sponsored items

During an exclusive interview with Mashed, "Top Chef: Portland" contestant Sara Hauman shared her thoughts on the controversy surrounding Season 18 winner Gabe Erales. After the season aired, many fans were shocked by the revelation that Erales had been dismissed from his role as executive chef at Comedor restaurant in Austin, Texas. According to the accusations, Erales had been engaging in an extramarital affair with an employee and cut her hours in an alleged act of retaliation after the two ended their romantic relationship. A statement from the restaurant claimed the decision stemmed from "repeated violations of the company's ethics policy as it relates to harassment of women," per TVLine.

