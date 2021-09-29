CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Street Woman Fighter' contestant Rozaline embroiled in more controversies of not returning sponsored items

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Street Woman Fighter' contestant Rozaline has been embroiled in a controversy of not returning sponsored items. On September 29, a post with the title, "Street Woman Fighter's Rosaline who did not return sponsored items and stop responding to the company," was created in a popular online community. According to the content, one PR company who was in charge of renting out sponsored items lost contact with Rozaline. The PR company left a comment on Rozaline's social media account with her dance academy lesson video from back in June of 2019.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

Netizens say YGX's Leejung from 'Street Woman Fighter' is a 'Bagel' - a babyface with a glamorous body

'Street Woman Fighter' has gained much attention with the best dance crews coming together to compete for the title as the best of the best. With the growing popularity of the show, dance crew members are slowly gaining recognition as their fandom size is growing. In particular, Leejung from YGX is gaining more attention for her visuals. Among netizens, the dancer is being called a 'Bagel' - a Korean slang term which means 'having a babyface and glamorous body.'
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

NCT 127 does a hilarious ‘Street Woman Fighter’ parody on MMTG

On the Chuseok Special episode of MMTG, NCT 127 appeared and went through various fun segments in celebration of their comeback!. One of the segments involved a hilarious parody of the popular Mnet survival dance program, Street Woman Fighter, in which Taeyong appears as one of the judges on the show. The members showed their variety sense and were even able to recite some famous lines from the show, displaying their love for the program!
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controversies#Dance Academy#Pr#Netizens
Soompi

Mnet Announces Plans For “Street Woman Fighter” Finale

Mnet’s hit show “Street Woman Fighter” will be coming to an end next month. On September 28, Mnet officially announced that the popular dance survival show would be wrapping up in October after a nine-episode run. “[‘Street Woman Fighter’] will end on October 26, with its ninth episode as its...
TV & VIDEOS
kpopstarz.com

Dancer Noze Becomes 'CF Cinderella' as Endorsement Fees Increase 70 Times Following 'Street Woman Fighter' Appearance

After competing on the Mnet survival program, Noze's endorsement fees have multiplied a whopping 70 times, earning her the title of "CF Cinderella" in the advertisement world. Keep on reading to know more. 'CF Cinderella' Noze's Endorsement Fees Increase 70 Times After 'Street Woman Fighter' Appearance. According to an exclusive...
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Singer HYNN confirms comeback date in October

Singer HYNN confirmed her comeback date for the release of her new mini album 'To You'. On October 6 KST, New Order Entertainment announced, "Following the release of her 2nd mini album 'When I Tell You Goodbye', one year later, HYNN will be returning with a new mini album 'To You'." HYNN's mini album 'To You' is expected to be filled with ballad tracks fit for the autumn season.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Top Chef Contestant Sara Hauman Weighs In On The Season 18 Controversy - Exclusive

During an exclusive interview with Mashed, "Top Chef: Portland" contestant Sara Hauman shared her thoughts on the controversy surrounding Season 18 winner Gabe Erales. After the season aired, many fans were shocked by the revelation that Erales had been dismissed from his role as executive chef at Comedor restaurant in Austin, Texas. According to the accusations, Erales had been engaging in an extramarital affair with an employee and cut her hours in an alleged act of retaliation after the two ended their romantic relationship. A statement from the restaurant claimed the decision stemmed from "repeated violations of the company's ethics policy as it relates to harassment of women," per TVLine.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soompi

Jay Park And 2AM’s Jo Kwon To Appear On “Street Woman Fighter”

Both Jay Park and 2AM’s Jo Kwon will be making special appearances on Mnet’s “Street Woman Fighter”!. On October 5, the producers of the hit dance survival show officially confirmed, “Jay Park and Jo Kwon will be appearing as guests. For details, please tune in to the broadcast.”. Although Mnet...
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter' dancer NO:ZE tears up as she expresses her grateful & apologetic feelings toward her WAYB crew members

WAYB dance crew leader NO:ZE expressed her gratitude and apologetic feelings toward her crew members. On the September 21 release of the special content video for Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter', the behind-the-scene moments following dance crew WAYB's elimination were shown. Here, NO:ZE expressed her honest feelings. She stated, "I felt the reality of my rise in popularity because a lot of my acquaintances contacted me and even celebrities followed my choreography."
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

"I want everyone who is not a dancer to be disqualified" 'Street Woman Fighter's Monika expresses her anger during the Mega Crew mission

In the recent preview for the next episode of Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter,' PROWDMON's Monika expressed her anger during the Mega Crew mission. In the preview for the fifth episode of 'Street Woman Fighter,' the dance crews were seen preparing for the Mega Crew Dance mission that ended on the 17th. In this mission, the crews had to invite other dancers and their acquaintances to partake in this challenge.
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

Must-Watch MR Removed Performances by Girl Groups

One way to tell if a K-pop group is really talented or not is by taking a look at their "MR Removed" performances. Most K-pop groups typically perform their song with an AR backtrack supporting their vocals, as most songs have a very challenging choreography or lots of motion. This makes the song easier to sing with a backup vocal holding their support.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

"From getting $1600 per ad to $126,000 per ad," N0:ZE from ﻿'Street Woman Fighter' is being called the Cinderella of the advertisement industry

Dancer N0:ZE from 'Street Woman Fighter' is being called the Cinderella of the advertisement industry as her advertising rates increased immensely after the show. Just two months ago, she used to be paid only 2 million KRW (~1,679 USD) per ad, but now, she is receiving 150 million KRW (~125,915 USD) per ad after gaining popularity from the Mnet survival dance competition show.
TV & VIDEOS
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
maggrand.com

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy