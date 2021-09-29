'Street Woman Fighter' contestant Rozaline embroiled in more controversies of not returning sponsored items
'Street Woman Fighter' contestant Rozaline has been embroiled in a controversy of not returning sponsored items. On September 29, a post with the title, "Street Woman Fighter's Rosaline who did not return sponsored items and stop responding to the company," was created in a popular online community. According to the content, one PR company who was in charge of renting out sponsored items lost contact with Rozaline. The PR company left a comment on Rozaline's social media account with her dance academy lesson video from back in June of 2019.www.allkpop.com
