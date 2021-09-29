How zero-party data is changing trust and relevance in advertising
There’s frustration and uncertainty with some in the advertising industry stemming from the gradually constricting sources of identity data used for targeting, including the looming deprecation of third-party cookies and an evolving regulatory environment. The conversation about identity and cookies is complex, but ultimately these changes will help develop stronger relationships with people. We’re finally at the point of building real trust, transparency, and relevance, which are foundational to long-term relationships and returns between businesses and their customers.about.ads.microsoft.com
Comments / 0