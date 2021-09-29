CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How zero-party data is changing trust and relevance in advertising

By John Cosley
Lumia UK
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s frustration and uncertainty with some in the advertising industry stemming from the gradually constricting sources of identity data used for targeting, including the looming deprecation of third-party cookies and an evolving regulatory environment. The conversation about identity and cookies is complex, but ultimately these changes will help develop stronger relationships with people. We’re finally at the point of building real trust, transparency, and relevance, which are foundational to long-term relationships and returns between businesses and their customers.

about.ads.microsoft.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

VMware accelerates customers' journey to Zero Trust Security

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today's modern enterprises are facing an evolving threat landscape and increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. They require security that is both built-in and built differently. More than 30,000 customers trust VMware to help protect their enterprise, modern and edge-native apps with a comprehensive portfolio of security...
TECHNOLOGY
MySanAntonio

How Digital-Advertising Conferences Are Coming Back to Life

Offline expos and conferences have been a cornerstone of the global digital advertising industry for years due to a multitude of educational and networking opportunities they offer to market players, media experts and tech enthusiasts. However, when the pandemic hit, the world of in-person ad events as we know them seemed to have collapsed for good, giving way to their virtual alternatives.
INTERNET
Network World

Can SASE and Zero Trust Deliver Better Security?

The enterprise network has evolved into a seemingly amorphous entity that traverses on-premises, cloud, and edge environments and raises new management and security challenges. That may explain why so many IT practitioners are eager to find out whether the concept of a secure access service edge (SASE) model, or framework, first articulated by.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#Customer Data#Big Data
threatpost.com

4 Key Questions for Zero-Trust Success

Anurag Kahol, CTO & co-founder at Bitglass, offers tips for avoiding implementation pitfalls for zero trust. Historically, securing remote access was primarily done using VPNs. However, as enterprises have begun to understand the principles of zero trust, which states that no user may access any data source without first being authenticated, VPNs are proving to be insufficient.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Securing the Future of Work With Zero Trust

The rapid expansion of remote work has forever changed the face of enterprise cybersecurity, and the effects continue to ripple across the business landscape. As employees and guests return to the office, we need to continue to secure a sizable work-from-anywhere (WFA) population. This hybrid workforce is here to stay: some people work remotely, some go into the office, and some toggle between the two as needs dictate. As a result, the timing is prime to migrate to a zero trust security strategy.
TECHNOLOGY
goodmenproject.com

How ‘Targeted Advertising’ Impacts Our Behavior

— While targeted advertising may sound like something relatively new, the practice has actually been around for almost a century. General Motors ‘car for every purse and purpose’ scheme revolutionized the way the motor industry thought about advertising. The brainchild of company president Alfred P Sloan, the idea centered around...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

How to design a cutting-edge outdoor advertising campaign

Because many consumers spent a great deal of 2020 inside their homes, opportunities for them to get outside and enjoy outdoor spaces in their favorite cities are more important than ever. Advertising trends are also shifting, with more marketers paying attention to valuable outdoor spaces as a way to get in front of these consumers. Demand for out-of-home (OOH) advertising inventory is skyrocketing. eMarketer predicts digital out-of-home (DOOH) spending will increase from $2.72 billion in 2020 to $3.84 billion in 2023.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Lumia UK

Microsoft Advertising Celebrated Partner spotlight

Celebrating our partners is just one of the ways the Partner Program likes to highlight and reward the hard work our partners have accomplished throughout the year. We have interviewed our Celebrated Partners from April 2021 to get an inside look at who these companies are, their history, objectives, and ongoing partnership with Microsoft Advertising.
BUSINESS
CSO

5 steps toward real zero trust security

Zero trust has long been the logical successor to the moat/castle perimeter security model, which hasn’t worked very well to protect enterprises from cyberattacks and is becoming increasingly outdated as employees become more mobile and applications migrate to the cloud. But adoption of the zero trust model, created by former...
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Cisco ISE on AWS Expands Zero-Trust to the Edge

Over 45,000 organizations depend on Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) to manage access policies as a core requirement to zero trust networking. ISE provides enterprise IT teams with granular control over which endpoints and people can access resources based on centrally managed policies. These policies can be enforced ubiquitously across an organization through a distributed architecture spanning multiple ISE nodes. This configuration is working incredibly well for enterprises of all sizes and business functions.
COMPUTERS
CIO

The Foundation for True Zero Trust

Digital transformation has fundamentally changed the way we communicate and how modern businesses operate. Employees went mobile-first and began using their own devices for both personal communication and work purposes, which meant accessing critical business applications and data over the public internet. Simultaneously, sensitive business data has become more distributed, residing outside the corporate perimeter in SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365 and private applications in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms.
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

Announcing the Microsoft Advertising Partner Sweepstakes!

Here’s another exclusive opportunity for Microsoft Advertising Partners! Participate in the Microsoft Advertising Partner Sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes like an Xbox Series X game console and digital gift cards for holiday shopping. This sweepstakes is open exclusively to Microsoft Advertising Partners in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, Norway, and Netherlands. This year we’re partnering with Gifts for Good to include a giving component to your prizes!
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

Trove – the responsible data-sharing platform for developers that pays people for their photos

An online marketplace that lets developers buy data directly from members of the public in a clear and responsible way has been launched by Microsoft. Trove, which recently launched in the UK, allows researchers to publicise the artificial intelligence projects they are working on and ask people to contribute photos to help improve their machine learning algorithms.
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Advertiser Perceptions Reorganizes Intel Team: Expands Into CTV, Trust, Identity, Etc.

Ad industry B2B researcher Advertiser Perceptions has reorganized its business intelligence team, promoting Lauren Fisher to head, and recruiting long-time eMarketer analyst Nicole Perrin as vice president of business intelligence. Perrin, who joins from principal analyst at eMarketer, was with that research firm for more than 13 years, starting as...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

How much trust should we place in the security of biometric data?

An increasing number of people around the world are being displaced by factors such as climate change, natural disasters, and wars. The people attempting to cross international borders may be doing so under significant pressures, and with little time for preparation. Increasingly, biometric data is being collected from people who...
TECHNOLOGY
Searchengineland.com

How Dennis Publishing made first-party data core to its business transformation

While many companies struggled to adapt during the pandemic, Dennis Publishing, the parent company of popular media brands like Kiplinger, The Week, several automotive publications, among others, decided to prioritize business transformation and find new ways to drive growth through audience monetization. And its strategy is paying off. In a...
UEFA
The Drum

How the Channel 4 outage proves the relevance of linear television

Saturday evening is prime time for linear television, the time of the week when the high-value audiences are accessible at the greatest scale. This past Saturday, however, a number of UK linear channels including Channel 4, Film4 and Channel 5 were knocked offline by a technical fault that lasted over an hour.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

How CISO roles will change as customer trust becomes imperative

In 2021, digital transformation no longer counts as innovative; it's a baseline expectation for every enterprise. The trust imperative is the next major shift enterprises will encounter. New market leaders will not solely arise from technology platforms, sophisticated analytics, or sophisticated capital allocations. Instead, consumers and business leaders will increasingly turn to companies they can trust. And trust will move markets.
ECONOMY
securityintelligence.com

What Is SASE and How Does it Connect to Zero Trust?

As many workplaces stay in a remote or a hybrid operating model due to COVID-19, businesses and agencies of all sizes and industries face the long-term challenges of keeping data and infrastructure secure. With remote workers, security teams have to secure many more endpoints and a much wider area each day. In response, many groups are changing their processes and tech to adopt a zero trust approach. To keep their work even more flexible and secure, businesses are also adding in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy