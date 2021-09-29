How zero-party data is changing trust and relevance in advertising

The rapid expansion of remote work has forever changed the face of enterprise cybersecurity, and the effects continue to ripple across the business landscape. As employees and guests return to the office, we need to continue to secure a sizable work-from-anywhere (WFA) population. This hybrid workforce is here to stay: some people work remotely, some go into the office, and some toggle between the two as needs dictate. As a result, the timing is prime to migrate to a zero trust security strategy.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 HOURS AGO