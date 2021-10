After decades, a welcome return of Jenůfa to Covent Garden. Expectations were running high for The Royal Opera’s latest addition to its cycle of Janáček operas – a new staging of Jenůfa by the distinguished German director, Claus Guth. Rehearsals were well underway last March when Covid struck and the project had to be abandoned, so it’s to The Royal Opera’s credit that they managed to slot a run of five performances back into the schedule so soon. We may have lost the original conductor, Števa, and Laca, but there was a collective sigh of relief that both Asmik Grigorian (Jenůfa) and Karita Mattila (Kostelnicka) were still slated to appear.

