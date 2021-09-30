CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno, Kamara, Gressel score in D.C.’s win over Minnesota

 6 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Junior Moreno scored his first goal for D.C. United with five minutes left to seal a 3-1 victory over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Moreno blasted a shot toward the goal that deflected off the back of a defender.

Ola Kamara opened the scoring for D.C. United (12-11-4) in the 23rd minute and Julian Gressel made it 2-1 in the 45th. Kamara had a penalty kick stopped in the second half.

Bakaye Dibassy scored for Minnesota (10-9-7) in the 40th minute.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

