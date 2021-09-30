Please help locate a missing 11 year old girl.

The Spokane Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 11 year old girl.

The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing girl. Jerrilynn Guthrie (11) was last seen today at 4:30 PM near N Normandie St and W Francis Ave. Jerrilyn is a white female, 5’3” tall and approximately 130 lbs with shoulder length pinkish hair and purple tips. She was last seen wearing light blue ripped jeans and a black tank top.

If you have seen Jerrilynn, please call Crime Check immediately, 456-2233, so we can reunite her with her family.