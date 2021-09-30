In memory of Doug

Saturday, Sept. 25, was a beautiful, cool, sunny day, and the Harvard Historical Society put on “A Common History Day” with an all-out effort by the board and several volunteers. It was a bittersweet experience, as we were all missing Doug Cregar, our society president whose idea this event had been, but who was not in attendance because of his hospitalization. When we heard the next day that Doug had died Sunday morning, we were devastated, but it was as though he had held on to see us through the event. Now “A Common History Day” remains in our memories as a tribute to the inspiration and commitment of our dear friend Doug.