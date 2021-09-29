CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankie Meyer: To add flesh to your ancestors's family story, add interesting details

Joplin Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen compiling your family story, include details that add “flesh” to your ancestors. Where did they live, and what were their daily lives like? By taking that extra step, your ancestors come alive for you and others. A source of that type of information is a farm census, also known as a farm schedule, agricultural census, agricultural schedule, nonpopulation census and nonpopulation schedule.

