The Faculty of Horror hosts a dinner party with an all-new episode on Karyn Kusama’s “THE INVITATION”

Welcome back to your favorite soap opera dressed in prestige-drama clothing. No, seriously, if you’re looking for a show with subtlety, this is not it, buddy (yep, buddy). That’s part of the fun! It’s full of self-righteous speeches, fighting at every turn, dramatic doorstep arrivals, and people using the line “You don’t want to get in a pissing match with me, all I do is piss” with a straight face (Holland Taylor, what a gift this season!). Honestly, I was shocked — SHOCKED — that the main set piece of this episode was a dinner party, and no one threw a drink in someone’s face. Later someone does throw a bottle of wine on the floor, so maybe that counts. Anyway, this show is a ridiculous ride and, I know I said this last season but, it is always better when it leans into that fact.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO