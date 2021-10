For nearly two decades, Virginia’s General Assembly has failed to land on a legislative solution for understaffing in nursing homes. Setting requirements for facilities could be one of the most effective ways of addressing the problem, according to a new report presented to lawmakers this week. The move would set legislators against the nursing home […] The post Black and low-income Virginians are disproportionately affected by nursing home understaffing appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO