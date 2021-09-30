CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lab-grown meat: the future of food?

Financial Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing promoted as a sustainable protein of the future, but can enough lab-grown meat be made to feed the world? The FT's Emiko Terazono and Mercedes Ruehl investigate the progress so far. Save to myFT. Transcript. You can enable subtitles (captions) in the video player. At London's James Street the...

www.ft.com

The Independent

The fake meat debate: Are vegetarian substitutes healthier than the real deal?

By now, environmental experts across the world are in agreement that the meat industry is contributing to the climate crisis. Industrial meat is one of the biggest causes of deforestation globally, with the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization finding that over the past 25 years, forests have been cleared from an area the size of India for cattle ranching. In the UK, analysis from Green Peace shows that if we want to avoid a climate breakdown by 2030, we need to reduce the amount of meat we consume by at least 70 per cent.Awareness of the issues associated with large-scale...
AGRICULTURE
americastestkitchen.com

How to Grind Your Own Meat with a Food Processor

Ground meat is better when done yourself. But you don't need a meat grinder to do it. Buying ground meat at the supermarket is kind of a crapshoot; unless your butcher grinds to order, there's no way to know what you're actually getting. The cut, fat content, and texture of store-ground meat can vary widely.
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Microalgae: Could it become a food of the future?

Rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, microalgae are being grown in test units near the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik. The protein can be grown using up to 500 times less water and up to 1,500 times less land than traditional crops, general manager at Vaxa Technologies, Kristinn Haflidason says. But...
WILDLIFE
Freethink

Lab-grown milk proteins prove more environmentally friendly

Food tech startup Perfect Day has released a report claiming that its process for producing milk proteins in the lab is much more environmentally friendly than getting them the old fashioned way, from cows. “This shows that fermentation can unlock a more efficient way to make food that humans have...
AGRICULTURE
Mercedes Ruehl
The Guardian

Will lab-grown meat ever rival the real thing? We ask the expert

There are many complicated words for my diet – flexitarian, reducetarian, carnesparsian (from carne meaning meat, and eating it sparsely, because there is nothing like using Latin to give heritage to something made up online). I’m not alone: a third of Britons have reduced eating meat because of concerns about industrial farming. Soon to launch into this space is “lab-grown meat”, promising to take the slaughter and environmental exploitation out of your steak. But how does it work? And can it deliver? I spoke to Benjamina Bollag, founder of lab-grown bacon producer Higher Steaks.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
vegnews.com

Jane Goodall Has Fought to Save the Planet for 60 Years. Why Her Next Project Is About Lab-Grown Meat.

World-renowned conservationist Jane Goodall recently signed on to narrate Meat the Future, a new film about lab-grown meat. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Liz Marshall—who also created animal-rights film Ghosts in Our Machine—the documentary follows cultured-meat company Upside Foods (formerly Memphis Meats) as it works on its mission of making traditional animal agriculture obsolete. Founded by cardiologist Uma Valeti, Upside Foods uses a small amount of animal cells and grows them in a bioreactor. The result is real, sustainable meat that is indistinguishable from its traditionally raised (and slaughtered) counterpart.
AGRICULTURE
Vulture

Consider the Lab-Grown Dino Meat in David Chang’s The Next Thing You Eat Trailer

Without massive change at government and corporate levels, climate change is inevitable. Meanwhile, global food-supply chains are in flux. And despite all this, celebrity chef David Chang is feeling optimistic. “Maybe I have a concussion or something,” he jokes. In the trailer for his new Hulu series The Next Thing You Eat (which was co-produced by our corporate cousins over at Vox Media Studios), the man behind Momofuku and Ugly Delicious explores the “unbelievable ingenuity” happening in every sector of food science to combat these issues. These solutions? Mostly robots. In the trailer we see robot delivery “people,” robot vegetable pickers, a robot fry cook, and some sort of robot bartender. Chang also marvels at lab-grown meat and fish and wonders about growing something like geoduck in a lab. An expert responds: “You can go even further back and do its ancestor, the dinosaur.” So either this is a six-episode docuseries or a horror-movie prequel. The Next Thing You Eat premieres October 21 on Hulu.
TV & VIDEOS
Boston Herald

Food labs goose the golden nugget

Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods found success with realistic plant-based burgers. Now, they’re hoping to replicate that in the fast-growing but crowded market for plant-based chicken nuggets. Beyond Meat said Monday that its new tenders, made from fava beans, will go on sale in U.S. groceries in October. Walmart, Jewel-Osco...
AGRICULTURE
MarketRealist

Is Lab-Grown Meat Scalable Enough for Retail Investors?

Companies and institutional investors are betting on lab-grown meat, but there's one big problem: it's expensive. As one cultured meat company heads for the public stock market, everyday investors wonder whether lab-grown meat can really work at scale. Article continues below advertisement. Is fake meat, which goes much further than...
AGRICULTURE
GreenMatters

Leonardo DiCaprio Just Invested in Two Lab-Grown Meat Companies

We always love to see celebrity investors put their money where their mouths are by investing in companies working to fight the climate crisis. This week, Leonardo DiCaprio did just that when he made investments in Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, two companies creating lab-grown meat, aka cell-based, cultured, clean, cultivated, or slaughter-free meat.
CELEBRITIES
Country
Singapore
houstonmirror.com

Red Meat Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | NH Foods, Hormel Foods, Tyson Foods

Global Red Meat Market Research Report 2021 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Red Meat Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are BRF (Brazil),Hormel Foods (United States),JBS (Brazil),NH Foods (Japan),Tyson Foods (United States)
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

Impossible Foods is working on creating plant-based whole muscle meats

Dennis Woodside of Impossible Foods says all of their products are now ground, but they are starting to work on creating plant-based whole muscle meats like chicken breast and steak. It will take some time for it to be released as the company will not put out products that do not match the flavors and taste of animal products, he adds.
AGRICULTURE
progressivegrocer.com

Leonardo DiCaprio to Help Reshape Global Food System by Investing in Cultivated Meat

Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio is backing one of the food industry’s emerging trends: cultivated meat. The Academy Award-winning actor and environmental activist is joining Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat as an investor and advisor. Both companies have grown beef directly from animal cells, with the unveiling of the first cultivated hamburger by Mosa Meat in 2013 and the first cultivated steak and ribeye by Aleph Farms in 2018 and 2021, respectively.
AGRICULTURE
newhope.com

[email protected]: Coffee with your avocado? | Lab-grown meat costs | A new Loop cycle

California-grown coffee helps some farmers pay bills, but at what cost?. California farmers are at the front lines of climate change: They face extreme heat, ongoing drought and ever-fiercer wildfires every day—not to mention higher water bills. A group of southern California farmers has found one way to increase revenue, though, reports Civil Eats: They grow coffee along side the fruits in their orchards. While the effort is financially profitable, agriculture experts wonder if it's the best use of the state's most precious resource.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Beyond Meat partners with chickpea-based comfort food brand for nationwide launch

Banza, a company that makes chickpea-based comfort food, has partnered with Beyond Meat Inc. for the nationwide launch of the Banza Supreme, a vegetarian pizza made with three dairy-based cheeses and Beyond Sausage Italian Crumbles. Banza is also launching a vegan cheese pizza. The Banza pizzas will be available at Kroger Co. , Thrive Market, FreshDirect, Amazon.com Inc. and other outlets. Beyond Meat stock has fallen 10.3% for the year to date, with shares taking a hit last Thursday after a Piper Sandler downgrade. The S&P 500 index has gained 16.2% for the period.
INDUSTRY
Smithonian

Lab-Grown Coffee Passes Taste Test

In the not-too-distant future, your morning jolt of joe might be made in a bioreactor. A team of Finnish scientists has created coffee in the lab from cell cultures that both smell and taste like the real deal. Using a bioreactor designed for cellular agriculture, researchers at Technical Research Center...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wiltonbulletin.com

Coffee Can Now Be Grown in a Lab. Can It Match the Real Thing?

If we can grow meat (and, um, breast milk) in labs, why not coffee?. Given how climate change and deforestation have negatively impacted coffee crops worldwide, alternatives to traditional farming methods may be needed in the near future to sustain our passion for java. With that future in mind, the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland recently announced they had successfully produced coffee cells in a bioreactor through cellular agriculture.
AGRICULTURE

