CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Sinch acquires Pathwire, the leading email delivery platform, and intends to carry out a directed share issue secured by investor undertakings

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stockholm, Sweden, and San Antonio, Texas – September 30, 2021 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pathwire, the leading cloud-based email delivery platform, including its Mailgun, Mailjet and Email on Acid products for developers and marketers. Sinch will pay the sellers a cash consideration of USD 925 million and 51 million new shares in Sinch. Using yesterday’s closing Sinch share price of SEK 165.9, and USD/SEK exchange rate of 8.8, this corresponds to an enterprise value of approximately USD 1.9 billion, or SEK 16.6 billion.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
StreetInsider.com

Rexel enters into an agreement to buy Mayer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rexel announces it has reached agreement to acquire Mayer, a major distributor of electrical products and services in the Eastern part of the USA, further building up its presence in the world’s leading market for electrical supplies.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Sinch Acquires Pathwire for $1.9B

Sinch, a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, has entered into an agreement to acquire Pathwire, the leading cloud-based email delivery platform, for approximately USD 1.9 billion (SEK 16.6 billion). Pathwire provides a best-in-class email deliverability platform for transactional and marketing email. Built to remove the complexities...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, to accelerate the hydrogen transition

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hexagon Purus ASA (“Hexagon Purus”), a global leader in zero emission mobility solutions, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Wystrach GmbH (“Wystrach”), a leading European systems and solutions provider for storage and transport of compressed gases (the “Transaction”). The combination brings unprecedented expertise and capacity together to create the vertically integrated industry leader in hydrogen storage solutions.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Sinch acquires Pathwire, the company behind Mailgun and Mailjet, for $1.9B to add email into its API-based communications platform

The deal is very large in its own right, but also continues to set up Sinch as a (maybe “the”) key competitor to Twilio. The U.S.-based communications API giant acquired Sendgrid — another major email API provider that, like Pathwire’s products, is popular with developers — for $2 billion in 2018. That was an all-stock deal.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Business
kdal610.com

Sweden’s Sinch buys email delivery platform Pathwire in $1.9 billion deal

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish cloud communication services provider Sinch said on Thursday it had agreed to buy cloud-based email delivery platform Pathwire in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $1.9 billion. Sinch, which counts SoftBank and Temasek among its investors, will pay the sellers $925 million in cash and 51 million new...
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

Delivery Platform Avo Raises $84M in Funding

Vertically integrated residential and office delivery platform Avo has revealed that it has so far raised $84 million in funding. The company’s most recent investment, a $45 million Series B round led by New York-based global private-equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, will be used to rapidly expand operations across 10 major markets over the next 12 months. Existing investors Kleiner Perkins and JLL Spark also took part in the Series B round.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mobileindustryeye.com

Sinch acquires messaging firm, MessengerPeople, for EUR 48m

Cloud communications company, Sinch, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire German SaaS platform for conversational messaging, MessengerPeople, for EUR 48 million. Founded in Munich in 2015, MessengerPeople offers a cloud-based software suite that makes it easy for businesses to engage with their customers via messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram and Apple Business Chat (iMessage). The company was amongst the first innovators to recognize the potential of next generation messaging channels and build software tools for businesses to leverage these capabilities.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#European Union#Email Messages#Cloud Communications#France#Streetinsider Premium#Mailjet#Usd Sek#Lyft Kajabi#Iterable#Dhl
pymnts

Delivery Hero Adds Danish Food Delivery Platform Hungry

Food delivery platform Delivery Hero has acquired Danish online food delivery marketplace Hungry, the company announced on Friday (Oct. 1). Delivery Hero had previously owned 44 percent of Hungry and has now acquired the remaining 56 percent of the company’s shares as part of this transaction, giving the company a stronger foothold in Nordic countries.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Announces Direct Sale of 299K Shares to Institutional Investor

SCWorx Corp. (Nasdaq: WORX), a provider of data management services for healthcare providers, announced today that it has completed the offering, sale, and issuance of 298,883 shares of its common stock and a warrant to purchase up to 298,883 shares of common stock, for aggregate gross proceeds of $535,000. SCWorx and the institutional investor closed the offering effective September 17, 2021.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
TechCrunch

Adaptive Shield lands $30M Series A to build out its SaaS security platform

The funding round, which also saw participation from Okta Ventures and existing investor Vertex Ventures Israel, follows a $4 million seed round in 2019. The company tells TechCrunch it will use this latest investment to further accelerate growth through product innovation and global expansion, as well as to build out its research and development, customer success and sales teams.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Gupshup Acquires Leading RCS Platform, Dotgo

Acquisition propels Gupshup into global leadership in RCS (Rich Communications Services), solidifying its IP-based conversational messaging platform. Dotgo will also help Gupshup accelerate growth into Africa. Gupshup, the leader in conversational messaging, today announced that it has acquired New Jersey based Dotgo. Dotgo is the global industry leader in RCS...
BUSINESS
washingtonnewsday.com

In the midst of the ongoing energy crisis, the United Kingdom bails out a US corporation to secure CO2 delivery to the food sector.

In the midst of the ongoing energy crisis, the United Kingdom bails out a US corporation to secure CO2 delivery to the food sector. To ensure the supply of CO2 for the food sector continues amid the ongoing energy crisis, UK taxpayers will contribute to the operational costs of a major US-owned fertiliser factory.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Resolved the Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LONDON, October 6, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) (the “Company”) today announced that the board of directors of the Company has resolved that 5,610,000 common shares and 1,402,500 founder's shares, previously held by the Company as treasury shares, shall be cancelled and thereafter be available for re-issue (the “Treasury Share Cancellation”).
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nvidia offers EU concessions over $54 billion Arm deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Nvidia has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its $54 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday. The deal announced by world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips last year has sparked concerns in the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On 4 March 2021, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). On 18 March 2021, the share buy-back programme was increased by DKK 15 million, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme to DKK 115 million.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy