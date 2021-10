Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) (the Company or Benz) announces the appointment of Mr. Simon Sharp as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2021. Mr. Sharp, who is based in Montreal, is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and also Australia. He has over 25 years' experience in senior roles providing financial reporting and accounting services to numerous public companies both in Canada and Australia.

