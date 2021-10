DANVILLE — Our precious Amber Lee’ Shell (Ba-Ba) McCullough went to be with our Lord and savior on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. She was born Oct. 16, 1987, in Danville, to Tommie and Twana McCullough. During her life on Earth, she touched so many lives. Her glamorous smile lit up like a ray of sunshine. Amber was adored by many people. She enjoyed spending time with her two children, family and friends.