Relationship Advice

Later Life Can Bring Stronger Relationships Says Teresa Cooney

ucdenver.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSociology Professor and Chair Teresa Cooney found, in comparing later-life remarriages to first marriages, these older couples are better at problem solving and argue less. What really sets these couples apart, whether they marry, live together or apart, is the emotional texture of their relationships. They have passed through life’s major transitions—like having kids or an empty nest—that often change people. They know who they are and what they need. They understand what’s important to them and what isn’t.

clas.ucdenver.edu

