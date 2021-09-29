Later Life Can Bring Stronger Relationships Says Teresa Cooney

Rebound relationships can be tricky when you’re emotionally vulnerable. Sometimes a person is not ready to move on from their ex. It could be because they are still in pain from the breakup. Another reason why jumping into a rebound relationship may not be a great idea is the motivation is to make a person’s ex jealous. These flings tend to be exciting at first and then fizzle out. It’s likely that your previous relationship has run its course. There may have been a lack of intimacy towards the end of it. Entering into a rebound relationship can be thrilling because you’re getting the attention that you did not receive from your ex. Unfortunately, that admiration may be short-lived. Here are some reasons that a rebound relationship may not work out and cause you more pain than joy.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO