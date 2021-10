Narrowing the focus is key to helping find your loved ones if they happen to go missing. National media have turned the spotlight on missing person reports in the wake of the Gabby Petito case developing in Wyoming. Petito’s body was found in Teton National Forest earlier this week and now a manhunt is on for her fiancé who is alleged to have murdered her. The NamUs.gov Missing Persons database has 181 people where their last known location was in Wisconsin. Door and Kewaunee counties each have one entry listed, but Carol Jean Pierce of Sturgeon Bay is at the center of a cold case murder trial set to begin next year while William John King was presumed to have drowned during a fishing accident in Algoma. Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski says how important it is to establish the details that could help find their whereabouts.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO