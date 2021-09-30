CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont AOE works on COVID testing program

By Holly Ramer, Wilson Ring THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Eagle Times
 6 days ago

Here are the latest developments regarding the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic:. New HampshireAngry opponents of the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate forced the postponement of Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting, further delaying a vote on $27 million in federal aid to boost New Hampshire’s vaccination efforts. The Republican-controlled council, a five-member...

