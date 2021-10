In the midst of its ongoing negotiations with NBCUniversal, a glimpse of YouTube TV’s future may have slipped out on Twitter. When one user complained about the loss of Bally Sports channels and rising prices, a YouTube TV support account responded with something interesting: “Our new pricing reflects both the rising cost of content and the complete value of YouTube TV. We know that this may not work for everyone, so we’re working to add more flexible options in the future.”

