10 Exercises Every Lacrosse Player Should Do

The offseason is the perfect opportunity for players to take their game to new heights at a time when their opponents aren’t doing the same. During the lacrosse offseason, some players invest their time in other sports, but that’s not the only thing you can do. Back in the day, some sports disregarded weight training. Now, it’s seen as an essential part of training for most sports. Not only can weight training help you become a more complete player, but it can also help you reduce injuries. With fall ball kicking off, make sure you are including exercises every lacrosse player should do into your offseason program.