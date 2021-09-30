CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philipsburg, PA

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, October

Clearfield Progress
 6 days ago

Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, a Public hearing will be held at the rush Township Municipal Building located at 150 North Richard Street, Philipsburg, Rush township, Centre County, PA 16866, for the purpose of a Zoning Change Petition for the following tract: 162 Snowy Mountain Lane, Philipsburg, PA, Tax Parcel No. 05-014-, 155-,0000-. The owners of the parcel and the applicants are Brian and Kristen Carter. The current zoning of the parcel is Commercial-Office, and a change to Rural Resource zoning is requested. The existing use of this parcel is vacant land and the proposed use for the parcel is recreational. The hearing will be held at 5:45 P.M. Petition materials can be reviewed at the Rush Township Municipal Building.

www.theprogressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philipsburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philipsburg, PA
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms are back online after a massive global outage plunged the services and the businesses and people who rely on them into chaos for hours. Facebook said late Monday that “the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change” and that there...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Notice#A Zoning Change Petition#Commercial Office#Rural Resource
NBC News

Video of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer in Ohio bar is 'inexcusable,' team owner says

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan ripped his own coach Tuesday, calling video of his sideline leader and a woman dancing with him "inexcusable" conduct. Urban Meyer, who is winless through four games as rookie head coach of the NFL franchise, has been forced to apologize for a video that emerged over the weekend of him at an Ohio bar with a woman who isn't his wife dancing closely to him.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy