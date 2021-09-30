PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, October

Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, a Public hearing will be held at the rush Township Municipal Building located at 150 North Richard Street, Philipsburg, Rush township, Centre County, PA 16866, for the purpose of a Zoning Change Petition for the following tract: 162 Snowy Mountain Lane, Philipsburg, PA, Tax Parcel No. 05-014-, 155-,0000-. The owners of the parcel and the applicants are Brian and Kristen Carter. The current zoning of the parcel is Commercial-Office, and a change to Rural Resource zoning is requested. The existing use of this parcel is vacant land and the proposed use for the parcel is recreational. The hearing will be held at 5:45 P.M. Petition materials can be reviewed at the Rush Township Municipal Building.