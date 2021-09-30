PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 6:00 P.M., the Rush Township Board of Supervisors will consider an amendment to the Rush Township Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map at their regular meeting. The meeting will be held at the Rush Township Municipal Building located at 150 North Richard Street, Philipsburg, PA, 16866. A zoning change for Tax Parcel No: 05-014-, 055-, 0000-, 162 Snowy Mountain Lane, Philipsburg, Rush Township, Centre County, PA, for a change from Commercial/Office Zoning to Rural Resource Zoning will be considered. Copies of the Zoning Change Petition and associated proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map may be reviewed at the Rush Township Municipal Building.