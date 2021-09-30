Digital Therapeutics Market - How has COVID-19 affected the market?
Digital therapeutics (DTx) is tasked with the delivery of therapeutic interventions that are based on evidence. These deliveries is made to patients and are driven by advanced software programs so as to treat, manage, and avert a wide range of behavioral, metal, and physical conditions of a patient. Digital therapeutics comprises an independent group of proof-based products within the set up of a broader digital health landscape. This kind of therapeutics is different from telehealth, diagnostic, and pure-play adherence products. The development of the global digital therapeutics market is likely to be shaped by the growing prominence of the service.www.biospace.com
