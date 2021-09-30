CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Therapeutics Market - How has COVID-19 affected the market?

Digital therapeutics (DTx) is tasked with the delivery of therapeutic interventions that are based on evidence. These deliveries is made to patients and are driven by advanced software programs so as to treat, manage, and avert a wide range of behavioral, metal, and physical conditions of a patient. Digital therapeutics comprises an independent group of proof-based products within the set up of a broader digital health landscape. This kind of therapeutics is different from telehealth, diagnostic, and pure-play adherence products. The development of the global digital therapeutics market is likely to be shaped by the growing prominence of the service.

How marketers can make the most of their mobile marketing in the post-Covid world

The pandemic has altered the purchase journey of consumers amid the frequent lockdowns, and digital has taken center stage. Jeremy Smart, vice-president, sales (Asia Pacific & Japan) for Acoustic, a leading global martech company, holds forth on how marketers need to revisit their mobile strategy. They need to get the SMS right back in the action, he says, “not only as a channel but as an integral part of their business strategy to reach consumers who are in lockdown.”
How digital therapeutics can go mainstream in fragmented U.S. healthcare

Over the last decade, digital therapeutics have been gaining steam. In part, this shift is aided by the adoption of connected medical tools during the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing push toward more of a hybrid care model. However, the technologies have largely not yet hit the mainstream market. Today,...
High Content Screening Market | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

The industry of the high content screening market is growing with venture capital investments and rising funding for cellular research. Further, the cost containment in pharmaceutical research and development and technological advancements in HCS solutions are doing value addition in the high content screening market. HCS (high content screening) in...
Ocular Implants Market: Increase in Cases of Eye-related Disorders Boosts Market

Ocular implants are defined as surgically implanted artificial devices used to restore sharpness of vision after enucleation, evisceration, or orbital exenteration. The size, shape, and power of ocular implants depend on individual patient. Various nonintegrated and integrated materials including hydroxyapatite, Medpor, and bio-ceramic are used for ocular implants. According to analysis and studies, porous integrated implants (hydroxyapatite) could show some risks and complications such as extrusion, dehiscence, or infections. Presently, nanostructured biomaterials offer higher healing and proliferation rate at low price and less post surgical complications. Ocular implants also have applications in targeted and sustained drug delivery for treating ophthalmologic diseases ranging from glaucoma to diabetic retinopathy. Increase in incidence of ophthalmic diseases and constant rise in the geriatric population that is highly susceptible to eye disorders drive the global ocular implants market.
Disposable Hospital Supplies Market: Rise in Awareness about Hospital Acquired Infections to Drive the Market

Disposable medical supplies consist of medical apparatuses, devices, or consumables used once or for a brief time in medical application. These supplies are an essential component in hospitals, as they save staff time and reduce health care related costs. Disposables medical supplies include bandages & wraps, drug tests disposables, exam gowns, face masks, gloves, suction catheters, surgical sponges, hypodermic needles, syringes, and applicators.
Trio of Biopharmas Generates Over $500 Million for AI, Oncology Innovation

This week, three global biopharmaceutical companies received over half a billion dollars to support research and development initiatives in the treatment of rare and deadly diseases. TrialSpark Raises $156 Million to Build a Full Stack Pharma Company. TrialSpark, a tech-driven company that runs end-to-end clinical trials, has finally stepped out...
Steerable Robotic Catheters Market: Tendon Driven Catheters Segment to Witness Attractive Opportunities

Steerable robotic catheters are minimally invasive medical devices that have wide application in cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, and uterine surgery. Steerable robotic catheters are manipulated by a mechanism, which may be driven by operators or actuators. Steerable catheter is characterized by a small thin and...
Thermal Ablation Devices Market: Rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation and cancer to drive the market

The thermal ablation devices such as radiofrequency (RF) ablation has become a common description attached to devices that remodel or rebuild the tissues without vaporizing the major structures. Currently, the devices that come under a range of the thermal ablation devices are RF, laser, microwave and high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) technologies which are used in the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), cancer/tumor ablation. Rising incidents of these diseases are creating the need for their treatments are boosting adoption of thermal ablation devices which is likely to fuel growth of the thermal ablation devices market.
Canine Arthritis Treatment Market: Rising prevalence of the osteoarthritis to drive the market

Global Canine Arthritis Treatment Market: Overview. Canine arthritis is a condition of pets that results in inflammation in joints and lead to a substantial increase in the inflammation due to lack of proper treatment. It commonly affects to the joints such as knee, elbow, shoulder, hip and spinal cord. There are various causes of canine arthritis in dogs such as accidental injuries, obesity, and failure in the bone development. Among all canine arthritis, the osteoarthritis is most common. One of the five adult dogs is suffering from osteoarthritis. This rising prevalence of the osteoarthritis is creating demand for its novel drugs. This is the key factor fuelling the growth of the global canine arthritis treatment market.
Orphan and Rare Dermatological Diseases Market Size to Develop Lucratively by 2027

Global Orphan and Rare Dermatological Diseases Market: Overview. The rarity of a disease often gets it peripheral importance from the medical circles. However, most countries have now resolved to address rare disorders relating to various body parts. The presence of a research-oriented medical fraternity has helped in gathering key insights related to rare diseases. Moreover, the need to have uniform standards for all sub-domains within medicine has opened new avenues for research. Therefore, it is legit to expected that the global orphan and rare dermatological diseases market would grow at a stellar pace in the years to follow.
Nasal Oxygen Cannula Market - Outbreak of the COVID-19 has Created Tremendous Opportunity for Vendors

The demand within the global nasal oxygen cannula market is growing at a sound pace in recent times. The rising incidence of respiratory disorders has created new opportunities for growth within the global nasal oxygen cannula market. The healthcare industry is leveraging new-age technologies to improve the quality of life for patients with chronic ailments. In addition to this, the heavy investments made towards improving pulmonary care units is also an important consideration from the perspective of market growth. Respiratory disorders can be an outcome several other morbidities. Therefore, there is humongous demand for nasal oxygen cannula across respiratory care units.
Cancer Supportive Care Products Market: Increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe to drive the market

Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market: Overview. As per the World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRF), it has been projected that there will be more than 24 million cases of cancer by 2035 globally. These numbers do not include non-melanoma skin cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute (NIH), there were more than a million cancer cases in the U.S. itself. Thus, due to the increasing incidence of cancer, several healthcare organizations are making efforts to produce cancer supportive care products. The increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe has created lucrative opportunities for the global cancer supportive care products market. In addition, supportive care in cancer emphases on preventing and managing symptoms and side effects developed with cancer and its treatment. Some of the major side effects caused by cancer treatment are neutropenia, anemia, nausea, pain, and vomiting, and bone metastasis.
Sleep Testing Services Market: Rising occurrences of sleep disorders to drive the market

The global sleep testing services market is expected to witness a significant growth in the market due to the rising occurrences of sleep disorders all around the world. People all around are adopting the sleep testing services and this is anticipated as a major factor to drive the growth of the market. Also known as polysomnography, sleep study is basically used to diagnose different types of sleep disorder conditions like periodic limb movement disorder, narcolepsy, unexplained chronic insomnia, and sleep apnea. Observation of the heart rate, brain waves, eye and leg movements, breathing and oxygen level in blood is also observed during the test. Sleep study is basically conducted in home care settings and clinics.
Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Report | Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements

A rising need for expansion of healthcare access together with growth of the geriatric population unable to travel down to healthcare facilities is likely to play an important role in the development of the global remote patient monitoring (RPM) market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029. In addition to that, cost benefits of medical resources together with rising incidences of various chronic diseases and unprecedented progress made in telecommunication systems is likely to open up new growth avenues for the global remote patient monitoring (RPM) market in the years to come. However, informal use of various practices of social media, fraud in the healthcare system, and variations in regional regulations are likely to restrain development of the market in the years to come.
Interleukin Inhibitors Market: Increase in the prevalence of chronic inflammatory diseases to drive the market

Interleukin (IL) are group of cytokines that are synthesized by lymphocytes, monocytes, macrophages, and other cells. They regulate cell growth, cell differentiation, and cell motility. Fifteen different types of interleukin are present in body. Interleukin inhibitors are immunosuppressive agents that inhibit the action of interleukins. Interleukin inhibitors are used in various conditions including asthma, ankylosing spondylitis, eczema, gout, arthritis (psoriatic and rheumatoid), psoriasis, and systematic sclerosis. Asthma is a chronic and long-term inflammatory disease of the lungs characterized by bronchospasm and airway obstruction. Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that affects the spine. It affects about 0.1% to 0.5% of the adult population and can occur at any age. Eczema is a condition where patches of the skin become inflamed, itchy, red, cracked, and rough. It affects 31.6% of people in the U.S. Gout is a common and complex form of arthritis, characterized by severe joint pain. Psoriasis is non-contagious, chronic skin condition characterized by thickened and scaling skin. Systematic sclerosis is a connective tissue disease characterized by atrophy of the skin, vasomotor disturbance, and fibrosis.
Mobile Imaging Services Market Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The mobile imaging services market is estimated to observe extensive growth on the back of the rising incidence of chronic diseases. The rise in chronic diseases can be attributed to unhealthy eating habits, smoking, alcohol consumption, and sedentary lifestyle. Thus, all these factors bring considerable growth for the mobile imaging services market.
Monoclonal Antibody Diagnostic Reagents Market Trends, Share and Future Growth Analysis Report

Monoclonal antibodies assume a significant job in indicative prescription during tests to decide the centralization of explicit proteins in blood or pee. For example, high blood level of a prostate-explicit antigen, estimated by its connection with a monoclonal counter acting agent, gives an early cautioning to prostate malignancy. Antibodies to target biomarkers are generally utilized for identifying cancer-causing embryonic antigen. Based on these factors the global monoclonal antibody diagnostic reagents market is experiencing a robust growth from 2018 to 2028.
Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Latest Trends and Future Scope Analysis Report

Lyophilization has been popularly employed by the pharmaceuticals industry in parenteral product development. The process has the potential to improve the shelf-life, increase the efficacy of formulations, especially complex injectables, and to make them easier to store and transport. Biopharmaceutical companies adopt lyophilization services for manufacturing sterile lyophilized bulk APIs and drug products. They are gaining popularity for complex biologics. The drive for the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market stems from the inclination and efforts by the industry world over to comply with good manufacturing practices (cGMP).
