Disposable Hospital Supplies Market: Rise in Awareness about Hospital Acquired Infections to Drive the Market

Injection needles or hypodermic needles are most commonly used for medical procedures for injecting substances in body or extracting fluids through the body. As per the 2012 data findings by the World Health Organization (WHO), minimum 16 Bn injections are being given within emerging economies from which, over 95% are administered for curative care. Moreover immunization accounts for over 3% of the total injections. Furthermore, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), 90% patients visiting primary healthcare providers get an injection. Furthermore, unsafe practices of injections cause serious infections, thereby leading to severe blood borne disease’s risk. Unsafe practices of injections including reuse of needles and syringes, none or improper needle sterilization, and poor disposal and collection of dirty equipment of injections leads to rising disposable injection needle adoption, thereby, expected to boost the global disposable asepsis safe injection needle market growth over the forecast period.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO