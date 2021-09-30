Ocular Implants Market: Increase in Cases of Eye-related Disorders Boosts Market

A nasal packing device is an intranasal device that exerts constant local pressure on the nasal septum and is suitable for epistaxis, also known as epistaxis. Nasal bleeding occurs due to the rupture of small blood vessels in the inner wall of the nasal cavity. The inside of the nose is very fragile and very sensitive to certain factors that make it fragile and prone to breaking and causing bleeding. There are two types of anterior epistaxis and posterior epistaxis, and different types of nasal packing devices are required. Posterior nasal packing is suitable for patients who have failed anterior packing, reliable or highly suspicious bleeding, and have bleeding diathesis, including antiplatelet therapy for von Willebrand disease (VWD), anticoagulation therapy, and hemophilia. When the source cannot be determined or cauterization fails, it means the nose is full. Nasal filling is a second-line treatment for epistaxis.

