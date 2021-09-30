CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocular Implants Market: Increase in Cases of Eye-related Disorders Boosts Market

Ocular implants are defined as surgically implanted artificial devices used to restore sharpness of vision after enucleation, evisceration, or orbital exenteration. The size, shape, and power of ocular implants depend on individual patient. Various nonintegrated and integrated materials including hydroxyapatite, Medpor, and bio-ceramic are used for ocular implants. According to analysis and studies, porous integrated implants (hydroxyapatite) could show some risks and complications such as extrusion, dehiscence, or infections. Presently, nanostructured biomaterials offer higher healing and proliferation rate at low price and less post surgical complications. Ocular implants also have applications in targeted and sustained drug delivery for treating ophthalmologic diseases ranging from glaucoma to diabetic retinopathy. Increase in incidence of ophthalmic diseases and constant rise in the geriatric population that is highly susceptible to eye disorders drive the global ocular implants market.

