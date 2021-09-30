CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Report | Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements

 6 days ago

A rising need for expansion of healthcare access together with growth of the geriatric population unable to travel down to healthcare facilities is likely to play an important role in the development of the global remote patient monitoring (RPM) market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029. In addition to that, cost benefits of medical resources together with rising incidences of various chronic diseases and unprecedented progress made in telecommunication systems is likely to open up new growth avenues for the global remote patient monitoring (RPM) market in the years to come. However, informal use of various practices of social media, fraud in the healthcare system, and variations in regional regulations are likely to restrain development of the market in the years to come.

