Peachtree Ridge's Juhles Kelly commits to Howard

Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard will take an unofficial visit to Notre Dame this weekend, sources tell On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons. Howard, the No. 66 overall player and No. 7 quarterback in the 2022 On300, has been committed to the Tigers since June. He chose LSU over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Texas A&M and others. He’s given no indications that he was wavering on his commitment to Ed Orgeron and the Tigers, but this will be his first trip to see another program play outside of the state of Louisiana.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO