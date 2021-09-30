CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree Ridge's Juhles Kelly commits to Howard

Cover picture for the articlePeachtree Ridge senior Juhles Kelly has committed to the Howard University (D.C.) fastpitch softball program. Kelly, an outfielder, is a four-year member of the Lions’ varsity softball team.

