Why Did Ian Malcolm acclaimed generous iterations against demon?
Since the original trilogy ended on a downward trend, many fans were unsure about a revival, but the release of Jurassic World in 2015 quickly quelled those fears and returned the franchise to its former glory. Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the film grossed $1.67 billion at the box office, breaking multiple major records at the time. The 2018 sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, returned original star, Jeff Goldblum, as Dr. Ian Malcolm and proved to be another billion-dollar box office success. Universal is set to cap off the trilogy next summer with Jurassic World: Dominion.blogs.southcoasttoday.com
Comments / 0