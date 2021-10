West Barnstable, Oct. 2, 1861. Mr. Editor: I take the liberty to address you, at the suggestion of a few ladies of West Barnstable, relative to each family contributing a pair of woolen socks for the benefit of the sick soldiers in our army … Will you do us the favor to insert this article in your columns and greatly oblige. (Note: The above appeal was followed by, “We are glad to see the above movement. It is a necessary one, and will find assistance in all our villages. We publish below a response to a like contribution from the Ladies of Hyannis. The Society in this village will move immediately after the Cattle Show. We are glad to see our friends at West Barnstable awake.”)

