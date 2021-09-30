CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

LOCAL SPORTS WRAP 9-30-21

 6 days ago

Mount Marty hosted Northwestern College in GPAC Soccer Men’s and Women’s double-header last night at Crane-Youngworth Field. The women fell short 5-0 to the Red Raiders. The Lancer men also fell short to Northwestern yesterday, but in true heartbreaking fashion, falling in double overtime 3-2. The Lancer men are now 3-4-1 on the season. The Lancer women, now (1-7), and the Lancer men (3-4-1) will travel to Sioux Center, IA to square off with Dordt University on October 6th starting at 6:00 PM.

