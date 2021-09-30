Local boy’s big idea helps Ida victims

HIGH POINT — A truckload of hurricane-relief supplies was scheduled to arrive in Louisiana this week, thanks to the goodness of a local boy’s heart.

When 7-year-old Abram Thomas, a High Point Christian Academy second-grader, heard about the devastation caused in Louisiana by Hurricane Ida last month, he asked his mother a simple question: “What can we do to help those people?”

Abram’s question led to a donation drive — through his school and through his family’s church, Green Street Baptist — in which piles of nonperishable food, water and other items were collected and sent to Louisiana.

“Abram is so tenderhearted — everybody says he has a heart of gold,” says Allison Thomas of Sophia, Abram’s mother. “He’s always wanting to help people.”

Thomas’ husband, Drew, works for Davis Water Service in Randleman, and after the hurricane made landfall, Drew spent two weeks in Louisiana, providing water for hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities impacted by the storm.

When Thomas explained to Abram and his younger brother, 5-year-old Levi, where Daddy was, that’s when Abram asked how they could help.

“He wanted it to happen in a big way,” Thomas says. “He wanted to completely fill up a Davis Water truck, which is a 53-foot truck. We didn’t quite fill it up, but we got a lot of good stuff.”

The drive to collect donations lasted a week and a half.

“We wanted to get the items down there as quickly as we could,” Thomas says. “We had people dropping stuff off on my porch, at the school and at the church. People were so generous.”

Donated items included nonperishable food, water, hand sanitizer, diapers, baby wipes and more, even including a few pieces of furniture.

“We just put (the furniture) on the truck with everything else,” Thomas says. “These people have lost everything. Every little bit helps.”

According to Thomas, the items were to be distributed in the Houma area of Louisiana, one of the areas hit hardest by the hurricane.