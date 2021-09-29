CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betting the Buffaloes: Home Underdogs Against the Trojans

By Anthony Kazmierczak
ralphiereport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article14 attempts. One giant goose egg. Since 1927, Colorado is 0-14 all-time against USC. In fact, the Trojans are the only Pac-12 team the Buffaloes haven’t defeated since joining the conference in 2011. The last time they met in 2019, the Buffaloes held a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter only to see it erased by two Kedon Slovis touchdown passes to Michael Pittman. Slovis is back, but these aren’t your typical Trojans. The preseason favorite to win the Pac-12 South by the media, USC has struggled in the early going, losing to Stanford and Oregon State while losing their head coach (Clay Helton) in the process. Which is why the Trojans enter Boulder Saturday as only seven-point favorites according to the VegasInsider.com consensus.

