Once overlooked, redshirt freshman Owens makes the most of opportunity to prove his skills at OSU
Sep. 30—Rashod Owens studies game film through a slightly different lens this season. Instead of merely observing his Oklahoma State football teammates and learning from them, Owens, a redshirt freshman receiver, can spot himself on the field during many of the plays he reviews. He knows what it's like to be immersed in the action and make key contributions, and he said this has changed his approach to film sessions a little.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0