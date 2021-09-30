Inside the Dynamo|Dash Youth Academy

THE WOODLANDS, TX –- Driving around The Woodlands can sometimes get confusing because of the ordinances put in place back when it was a young township. These “rules” put on by the township made the Woodlands a beautiful place to live where none of the signs or buildings impeded with the natural scene. Unfortunately, while driving around you miss many things you would normally stop for. The Dynamo|Dash Youth Academy is one of them, which is hidden right off one of the main roads.