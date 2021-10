Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused the European Commission of blocking funds over the country's LGBT policies.Orban claimed on Friday that the EU had failed to approve Hungary's coronavirus recovery plan because of their disagreements over gay rights."The funds are loans that Brussels does not want to give us because of the debate on our LGBT policy," he said in an interview with state media.The deadline for the European Commission to review Hungary's planned spending was extended until the end of September.The bloc has said that its refusal to validate recovery plans is not related to LGBT policies, and instead relates to Hungary's insufficient fight against corruption and the lack of independence of the judiciary.In June,.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO