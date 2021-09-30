CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sangamon County, IL

Fan appreciation concert

By Editor's Note
illinoistimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiley Green, winner of the Academy of Country Music's 2020 New Male Artist of the Year award, had been scheduled to play at this past summer's Sangamon County Fair. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the show was canceled. As a gesture to show their appreciation to all their supporters, the good folks at the county fair have rescheduled Green to perform a free show on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Tickets are not required and everyone is welcome to attend. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and parking will be available on the fairgrounds for $10. A raffle drawing will also be held for a chance to win a guitar autographed by Green. Adam James, a singer/songwriter with local roots, will open the show for Green. James was raised on a farm near Loami and moved to Nashville, Tennessee, after graduating from college. His most recent songwriting success is "Knowing You," performed by Kenny Chesney, which made it to the top 15 of the Billboard Country Airplay Chart. sangcofair.com.

www.illinoistimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sangamon County, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Nashville, IL
State
Tennessee State
City
Tennessee, IL
CBS News

NIH chief Dr. Francis Collins to step down

Washington — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will step down from his role at the agency by the end of the year, he announced Tuesday. Collins, a physician-geneticist, took the helm of the health agency in 2009 and went on to serve three presidents...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney

Comments / 0

Community Policy