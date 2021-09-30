Fan appreciation concert

Riley Green, winner of the Academy of Country Music's 2020 New Male Artist of the Year award, had been scheduled to play at this past summer's Sangamon County Fair. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the show was canceled. As a gesture to show their appreciation to all their supporters, the good folks at the county fair have rescheduled Green to perform a free show on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Tickets are not required and everyone is welcome to attend. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and parking will be available on the fairgrounds for $10. A raffle drawing will also be held for a chance to win a guitar autographed by Green. Adam James, a singer/songwriter with local roots, will open the show for Green. James was raised on a farm near Loami and moved to Nashville, Tennessee, after graduating from college. His most recent songwriting success is "Knowing You," performed by Kenny Chesney, which made it to the top 15 of the Billboard Country Airplay Chart. sangcofair.com.