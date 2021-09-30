Bears take first AP No. 1 ranking to No. 6 Station Camp

Mt. Juliet will play its annual Thursday night game tonight when the Golden Bears take on Station Camp in Gallatin.

And they will do so with the bullseye of the state’s No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press Class 5A poll on their backs.

Mt. Juliet had been No. 2 all season until top-ranked Knoxville West lost 21-20 to 3A No. 1 Alcoa last week, prompting voters to swap the Bears and Rebels. MJ drew 13 first-place votes from the state’s AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters while West picked up four, giving the Bears a 20-point lead.

It is believed to be Mt. Juliet’s first time atop the AP football poll. Coach Trey Perry, who has been with the program since 2006, said the Bears reached the No. 3-4 range in 2016-18. Their back-to-back state semifinal teams of 2011 and ’12 (Mt. Juliet was undefeated in one of those years) also saw them hit a peak at around 3 or 4 behind Maryville, Whitehaven and Riverdale. He said Maryville and Oakland were ahead of MJ in more recent years during the team’s 6A era.

“I feel like we’ve elevated our program to the point where week in and week out we’re getting our opponent’s best effort,” Perry said, noting the state’s year-in-and-year-out best teams play, practice and act a certain way. “If we’re going to be that team, we should be practicing like it and playing like it.”

It’s too bad there’s no longer a “Thursday Night Lights” televised game of the week on a regular basis. Station Camp, which is also undefeated with one fewer game played, is tied with Springfield at No. 6. Springfield is 5-1 with its loss coming to Wilson Central, which fell to Mt. Juliet 14-7 last week.

“What an opportunity (tonight) to find out if we are (No. 1) or not,” Perry said.

State rankings are opinion polls which have no bearing on the TSSAA state playoffs. What does make a difference are region standings, and Week 7’s docket is full of crucial games from the top of the standings all the way to the bottom. All seven Wilson County teams except one face games over the next 12-36 hours which will shake up the playoff seedings one way or another.

Mt. Juliet at Station Camp (Thursday)

The Golden Bears normally play a non-region game or face a non-contending team on Thursdays. Station Camp, which Perry said requested to play a day early due to Fall Break in Sumner County, fit that bill a year ago. No longer, as the Bison would be on any list of teams considered as most improved.

“Red hot,” Perry said of the Bison. “Undefeated with some good wins.”

Perry said Station Camp tries to dictate tempo with the offense.

“They like to go fast, so they don’t change personnel groupings a lot to offset the tempo,” said Perry, noting the Bison run two-back, tight end sets. “Will run the football to establish their running game. But there is some balance.

“They’ll change tempo, go into smokestack and grind it out. They’ve done it to just about every team they’ve played.”

They’ve also added a weapon as sophomore quarterback/running back Luke Dickens returned to the lineup last week from a broken collarbone.

“He is a super dynamic football player,” Perry said of Dickens. “We could not tackle him last year in freshman football.

“A lot of the damage they’ve done has been without him, and now they have him.”

Station Camp runs a 3-3 stack on defense.

“They like to bring pressure,” Perry said, noting the Bison bring the heat about 65% of the snaps. “Very effective against the run.”

As for the Thursday factor, it’s old hat to the Bears.

“The schedule doesn’t bother us as much because the kids do a lot on Sunday,” Perry said.

This game will whittle the number of undefeated Region 5-5A teams from three to two. Green Hill, also 3-0 in the league, is playing non-region East Nashville this week. But having three teams in a race could ultimately bring tiebreakers into play.

“We talk about getting two wins in a week,” Perry said. “Beat the team we play and win the tiebreaker.”

Shelbyville at LebanonWith four teams advancing to the playoffs out of a five-team Region 3-6A, the 2-0 Blue Devils may already have a postseason berth locked up. But one more win could bring the playoffs to South Hartmann Drive for the first time since LHS changed addresses a decade ago. Shelbyville, with has already had its bye, is 1-0 and likely thinking the same thing.

“We’re taking it one game at a time and we’re looking at going 1-0 this week,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “But this is a big game.”

While Lebanon is moving along at 5-1, Shelbyville is 2-3 for the season.

“Their record is deceiving,” Gentry said of the Golden Eagles. “If you look at the teams that have beaten them — Marshall County (4-1), Tullahoma (6-0), Riverdale (6-0) — they’re all ranked. They’ve played them hard.”

Both teams have region wins over Coffee County. Shelbyville is coming off a 47-14 victory over Kenwood last week.

Shelbyville runs a spread offense around senior quarterback Kade Cunningham.

“They throw is some,” Gentry said. “He’s got a good arm. He throws the deep one well. I think this is his third year starting.”

The Eagles run a 50 defense.

“A little older defensive front, play some cover-4, cover-3 and some man coverage,” Gentry said. “They come after you pretty good.

“They got a good inside linebacker (senior Jadyn Harper) and a weakside outside linebacker (Robert Ross-Mallory) who cause you problems.”

Lebanon’s only issue right now revolves around a lengthy injury list.

“We played Friday night without two starting offensive linemen,” said Gentry, noting guard/long snapper Hayden Rigsby has undergone foot surgery and center Chris Walker was in a boot until Monday.

In addition, Z-receiver (flanker) Isaiah Douglas has a knee issue which will probably keep him out of the lineup until the playoffs, Gentry said.

Linebacker Copeland Bradford, tight end Mason Tisdale and running back Devin Greene are holdovers on the injured list.

“We’re piecing it together the best we can, and we probably have two of our most physical games coming up,” said Gentry, whose Blue Devils host 5A top-ranked Mt. Juliet next week before Wilson County Schools teams take their fall break bye the week of Oct. 15.

Wilson Central at White CountyThe Warriors’ three-game Wilson County triangle ends this week with the Wildcats’ first-ever visit to Sparta. Like his two counterparts, Wilson Central coach Brad Dedman couldn’t say enough about White County’s Malaki Dowell, a running back who touches the ball at every skill position.

“He’s a Mr. Do-It-All,” Dedman said. “He can catch it, run it, throw it. He runs the power-read play as well as anybody we’ve faced.

“He’s the best skill player we’ve seen. He’s good in all three phases.”

Dowell also plays defensive back in White County’s multiple scheme, but which bases out of a 4-3.

“Linebackers run to the ball well,” Dedman said. “They do a good job of playing to their responsibilities.”

White County, in the playoff series for the first time in a few years, is having a respectable season at 3-3. But the Warrior are still seeking their first Region 5-5A win. Wilson Central, 4-2 overall, is in a similar situation at 1-2 in the league as both try to keep undefeated Mt. Juliet, Green Hill and Station Camp within striking distance over the final four games.

“This is a big region game,” Dedman said. “We’re both in the same boat. We’ve got to make a push for the playoffs.

“White County is in the same boat. If they win, they move ahead of us. Every game gets a little bigger every week.”

Wilson Central could use a healthy Blake Hobbs, or even a less-than-100% linebacker/running back who missed last week’s Mt. Juliet game with a neck injury.

“He’s a day-to-day process,” Dedman said early this week. “He’s improving. We hope to get him back. But we’re not going to rush him back no matter what.

“We’ve got a package if he’s able to play and we’ve got a package if he’s not able to play.”

It’s also next man up on special teams as kicker/punter Esteban Hurtado is questionable with a back problem.

“Everybody’s one play from not being able to play anymore,” Dedman said on the importance of backup players being ready at a moment’s notice.

East Robertson at WatertownIt was believed the Indians might have the best player in Region 4-2A in Taylor Groves, if player rankings are based on recruiting interest. The receiver/defensive back has committed to Ole Miss. East Robertson would like for him to be able to play for them now before his senior high school season runs out.

“He hasn’t been playing,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “I don’t know if he’ll play this week.”

East Robertson has built a 3-3 record without the four-star recruit. The Indians have reeled off three straight wins after an 0-3 start. They are 1-1 in the region and tied for third with Whites Creek as both have wins over Harpeth. Both are trailing 2-0 Watertown and Trousdale County and trying to stay ahead of 0-2 Harpeth and Westmoreland.

“It’s a very important region game,” said Webster, whose 3-3 Purple Tigers are looking to stay even with Trousdale County until the teams’ Week 11 battle.

“If we want a chance to win the region, we’ve got to have this win Friday night.

“Hopefully, when we play Trousdale at the end of the season, it’ll be for the region championship and it’ll be a good matchup.”

Right now, offensive coordinator Webster and his defensive counterpart Josh Hackett are trying to decipher East Robertson’s system.

“Offensively, we’ve seen them in everything from the spread to double-tight, three in the backfield — heavy run,” Webster said. “Not sure what we’re going to get.”

Webster’s offense will likely see an even-front defense, a 4-2 or 4-4.

“They’re very athletic,” Webster said. “They’re decent sized.”

Bell Buckle Webb at Friendship Christian

The Commanders aren’t often 0-1 in region play. But that’s where they find themselves in the East Region after their loss to King’s Academy two weeks ago. Their rebound against Maplewood has them at 3-3 for the season.

“We need to make sure we finish out strong,” said coach John McNeal, whose Commanders have homecoming opponent Lakeway Christian and a trip to Middle Tennessee Christian in the finale remaining in league play. “We had a couple of guys out last week who should be back.”

Webb is still seeking its first win under new coach Kyle Turnbow.

“They’re making a football commitment,” McNeal said of the Feet. “They’ve got turf. His numbers are way up. He’s headed in the right direction.

“He’s trying to build the program and it looks like they’re doing everything they can to help him.”

Turnbow may be trying to figure Webb’s identity, judging by the formations the Feet are using. They are an even front — 4-2 and/or 4-3 — on defense.

“They’re running all kinds of formations,” McNeal said. “They’re doing multiple, tons of different sets. He’s not done this many formations in the past.”

As for the personnel: “They’ve got some big boys,” McNeal said. “Speed’s hard to tell on film.”

Friendship will take its bye week next week. It’s Oct. 15 trip to Memphis to take on the homeschool Nighthawks has been canceled. McNeal said he has been in contact with several teams as a replacement opponent. He said there will be a replacement game and it will be Oct. 15 because Oct. 8 is in the middle of fall break with players and families having already planned trips.

East Nashville at Green HillIt will be a Cumberland reunion of sorts on The Hill.

Green Hill coach Josh Crouch and East Nashville’s Jamaal Stewart were teammates and roommates at Cumberland.

Eagle assistants Chris Simpson and Josh Southhall are also former Bulldog teammates with the head coaches.

This is the lone non-region game in Wilson County this week. But it’s good preparation for the stretch run and playoffs.

“I believe non-region should be something that presses you,” Crouch said. “I hope to be able to use this as a way to get better for November.”

East Nashville, a 3A school, has been one of the more competitive Metro programs over the last decade or so, mostly under Stewart’s predecessor, former Cumberland assistant Brian Waite. The Eagles are 4-2, which includes a COVID win. They are coming off a 40-18 loss to Independence.

“Really big up front,” said Crouch, adding the Eagles average 6-3, 280 across the line. “Got a lot of good athletes. Their linebackers are good. They’re well coached.

“They’re big and physical. This is definitely a good test for us. East Nashville is one of the power teams in (3A). I think they’ll be competing deep into the playoffs.”

East Nashville uses the line and two tight ends to grind out yards, getting 3-4 at a time. But that set up a 64-yard passing score in the opener against Father Ryan.

“They’re hard to play one on one with because they’re so fast,” Crouch said. “Their quarterback (junior Zack Beard) can throw it a mile.”

On the injury list is receiver Clayton Nordstrom, who strained his Achilles last week. Crouch said he might play if it were a region game, but will hold him out this week. Backup cornerback Kalab Abel separated his AC joint, the coach said.

Columbia Academy at Mt. Juliet ChristianThe Saints are back in action following their bye. They’re 2-3 for the season while Columbia Academy is 0-5. But both are 0-1 in the Middle Region and looking to begin climbing up the league ladder.

“They’ve played a pretty good schedule,” MJCA coach Dan Davis said of the Bulldogs, who are coming off a 53-20 loss to Boyd Buchanan and also have setbacks to Division II powers Davidson Academy, Jackson Christian, Franklin Road Academy and Donelson Christian.

The Bulldogs run a mix of old and new offenses.

“They’re a wing-T spread team,” Davis said. “They run fist, throw second. But they definitely throw it.”

Columbia Academy also runs a multiple defense from a 4-3 to a 3-4.

“They’re not the biggest team we’ve played,” Davis said. “They’re not the fastest.

“They have one fast player. They have tall tight ends.”

Davis said the bye week helped the Saints hit the reset button.

“That took care of any lingering issues,” Davis said. “We’re looking forward to Friday.”