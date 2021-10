The No. 13 North Carolina women’s cross country team placed first overall out of 22 teams in Battle in Beantown in Boston, Ma. on Friday afternoon. The Tar Heels made key moves late in the race that helped put them on top. With a pack of runners on her heels, first-year Brynn Brown trailed just two runners heading into the last two kilometers of the five-kilometer race. Brown overtook the two runners ahead of her to take first place overall and only add one point to the Tar Heels’ score.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO