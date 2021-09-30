CU men enter NAIA soccer poll at No. 20
For the first time since September 2018, Cumberland entered the NAIA men’s soccer top-25 poll at No. 20, released by the national office Wednesday morning. The Phoenix have started the season off with a 5-1-1 record knocking off No. 12 Cumberlands along the way. Cumberland took new No. 13 Georgia Gwinett to double overtime before losing on a golden goal. CU has been brilliant at closing out games this season and making plays late to hold on to four one-goal wins.www.lebanondemocrat.com
