CU men enter NAIA soccer poll at No. 20

The Lakeland's men soccer team hosted Ancilla College on Saturday and dropped a 2-1 decision to the Chargers. With the defeat, the Lakers fall to 3-2-1 on the season. The Lakers came out very contolled in the first half as they carried much of the play. They consistently made good combination passes and held the Chargers to very few opportunities in the first half. Lakeland was also able to get on the board just 6 minutes into the game as Omani Leacock (Lester Vaughan School) picked up a loose ball in the Chargers third of the field. Leacock then split the defenders and ripped it past the Chargers keeper for an early 1-0 lead. The score remained that way until the second half.

12 DAYS AGO