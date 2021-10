About 15 percent of Singapore’s electricity will be coming from the Land Down Under by the end of the decade. That’s enough to power up to 3 million homes. But how is this possible? It’s quite simple, actually: A large field of solar panels will be built in Australia, and the power the panels generate will be routed 3,100 miles away to Singapore. The power will travel mostly through undersea cables, although it will complete the first leg of its journey to the Australian coast via overhead cables. This solar farm, to be located 500 miles south of Darwin, will be the largest ever built at 12,000 hectares, 10 times bigger than the current largest, the 2.245-GW Bhadla Solar Park in India.

