CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Typhoon 20W (Mindulle), # 24

By Dave Ornauer, Stars and Stripes
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Sep. 30—1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, Japan time: Yokosuka Naval Base remained in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3 through mid-day Thursday in advance of Typhoon Mindulle, which remains forecast by Joint Typhoon Warning Center to pass more than 200 miles southeast of the Tokyo area late Friday afternoon. At...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Over 350 flights canceled at Tokyo's Haneda Airport as Typhoon Mindulle approaches

Tokyo [Japan], October 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Haneda Airport in Tokyo cancelled 357 flights on Friday due to powerful typhoon Mindulle approaching the country, according to the international airport's schedule. Since early Friday, 264 flights departing Haneda and 93 arriving at the airport have been canceled, while several more flights have been...
TRAFFIC
AccuWeather

Typhoon Mindulle creeps closer to Japan

The powerful typhoon will not make a direct strike on Japan, but AccuWeather forecasters say the country will still have to contend with tropical downpours and potentially damaging winds. As Japan braces for its brush with Typhoon Mindulle, AccuWeather forecasters say the storm remains formidable as it churns over the...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Typhoon Mindulle could become a super typhoon and threaten Japan

As Typhoon Mindulle strengthens across the Philippine Sea, AccuWeather forecasters say favorable conditions for tropical development along its track can lead to rapidly strengthening and the storm becoming a super typhoon. "As Mindulle tracks across the Philippine Sea, it is expected to strengthen into early next week," said AccuWeather senior...
ENVIRONMENT
theedgemarkets.com

At least 14 people injured by Mindulle Typhoon in Japan

TOKYO (Oct 2): At least 14 people have been injured as a result of the Mindulle Typhoon that hit Japan, media reported on Saturday. The typhoon left 10 people injured in the prefecture of Kanagawa and four more in the prefecture of Ibaraki, Sputnik reported quoting the NHK broadcaster. Mindulle...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Typhoon#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather
AFP

Fires, floods, flying insects: 10 recent climate-fuelled disasters

From a summer of fire and record floods, to freak frosts and locusts invasions, experts say man-made climate change is wreaking havoc on the world's weather. - Experts blame climate-addled extreme weather -- including extreme rainfall -- for hatching billions of locusts that swarmed East Africa in January of 2020, threatening the region with a food crisis. 
ENVIRONMENT
tribuneledgernews.com

Remains of World War II sailor from Nebraska identified

The remains of a 20-year-old Nebraska sailor killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified nearly 80 years after his death. On Monday, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Navy Fireman 1st Class Denis J. Hiskett from Nebraska City was accounted for earlier this year. In...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
NWS
Nature.com

A new approach for location-specific seasonal outlooks of typhoon and super typhoon frequency across the Western North Pacific region

With an average of 26 tropical cyclones (TCs) per year, the western North Pacific (WNP) is the most active TC basin in the world. Considerable exposure lies in the coastal regions of the WNP, which extends from Japan in the north to the Philippines in the south, amplifying TC related impacts, including loss of life and damage to property, infrastructure and environment. This study presents a new location-specific typhoon (TY) and super typhoon (STY) outlook for the WNP basin and subregions, including China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. Using multivariate Poisson regression and considering up to nine modes of ocean-atmospheric variability and teleconnection patterns that influence WNP TC behaviour, thousands of possible predictor model combinations are compared using an automated variable selection procedure. For each location, skillful TY and STY outlooks are generated up to 6 months before the start of the typhoon season, with rolling monthly updates enabling refinement of predicted TY and STY frequency. This unparalleled lead time allows end-users to make more informed decisions before and during the typhoon season.
ENVIRONMENT
pncguam.com

Guam back in COR 4; Tropical Storm Mindulle continues to move away

The National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Forecast Office Guam continues to monitor Tropical Storm Mindulle (20W), as it moves quickly away from Guam to the west-northwest. The Tropical Storm Warning has been canceled for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan by the National Weather Service. Tropical storm conditions are no longer expected to occur.
ENVIRONMENT
pncguam.com

United announces flight schedule changes due to tropical depression 20W

United Airlines announced Thursday afternoon that due to inclement weather as a result of Tropical Depression 20W, flights departing from and arriving at the A. B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam on Sept. 23 through the early morning of Sept. 24 will be affected. United urges its customers to check...
WEATHER

Comments / 0

Community Policy