A moderate earthquake shook Hawaii overnight as the volcanic eruption at Kilauea’s summit continued. With the eruption somewhat more stable, the USGS and the Hawaii Volcano Observatory (HVO) changed the color code and alert level tied to the ongoing eruption yesterday. With evolving volcanic conditions on the Big Island, residents and visitors are urged to stay vigilant should the eruption or earthquakes take a turn for the worse even if its unlikely in the immediate term.

HAWAII STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO