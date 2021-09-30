CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Govt study reveals only 0.4% of artists make a living from streaming revenue

By Scott Ng
musictech.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report by the UK Intellectual Property Office has revealed that only 0.4% of artists in the UK make a living off streaming plays. The study, which is based on data collected from 2014 till 2020, used figures collected from thousands of musicians and producers via study groups, and found that only artists who regularly achieve one million streams per month can be considered to be making a living off streaming platforms.

