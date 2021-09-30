Missouri Economic Development Director resigns

Sep. 30—Missouri's Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon announced he is resigning to take a new job with Ameren Missouri. In a statement on Dixon's departure, Gov. Mike Parson said, "We are excited for Director Dixon as he enters this next chapter of his career. Rob has built an incredibly strong team at DED, and while we will miss his leadership and common sense approach, we know DED's passionate and dedicated team members will help ensure a smooth transition and continue serving Missourians without delay."