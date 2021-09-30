Church Briefs: Oct. 1

Redeemer Lutheran Church worships Sunday, Oct. 3, at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Communion weekly). Join us as Rev. Dr. Nathan Kuhlman launches a new series, Red Letter Challenge, with the message: Serving (John 4:27 — 38). Series description: Red Letter Challenge (RLC) is a 40-day discipleship challenge that explores the red letters of Jesus — the words He spoke — and put them into practice. If you are tired of just checking religious boxes, if you know that you were made for something more, and if you want to make a greater difference in the world, RLC is for you! RLC is an exciting churchwide experience that will inspire our weekend messages, Small Groups, children, and youth ministries.