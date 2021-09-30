CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Briefs: Oct. 1

Redeemer Lutheran Church worships Sunday, Oct. 3, at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Communion weekly). Join us as Rev. Dr. Nathan Kuhlman launches a new series, Red Letter Challenge, with the message: Serving (John 4:27 — 38). Series description: Red Letter Challenge (RLC) is a 40-day discipleship challenge that explores the red letters of Jesus — the words He spoke — and put them into practice. If you are tired of just checking religious boxes, if you know that you were made for something more, and if you want to make a greater difference in the world, RLC is for you! RLC is an exciting churchwide experience that will inspire our weekend messages, Small Groups, children, and youth ministries.

brownwoodnews.com

Freedom Fellowship Church food giveaway slated for Oct. 16

Freedom Fellowship Church in Early, located at 1040 Early Blvd., posted the following on its Facebook page:. We are having our Giant Food Giveaway on Saturday October 16th. Just drive through and we will load your car. Line opens at 8:00 AM. Anyone in need is welcome.
EARLY, TX
Post-Bulletin

Cherry Grove Cowboy Church will be Oct. 3

SPRING VALLEY -- Cherry Grove Cowboy Church will be held Sunday, Oct. 3. Music begins at 5:45 p.m. and the service begins at 6. Cowboy Church is a nondenominational way of spreading God's message through music. The service includes a mix of country, Christian country, cowboy and Southern gospel, and bluegrass music. All musicians are welcome.
SPRING VALLEY, MN
lebtown.com

Lebanon County church calendar (Sept. 26-Oct. 2)

LebTown’s church calendar is a weekly publication, featuring local church gatherings and community events. If you would like to submit information on your church’s upcoming event, visit our submission page. Sept. 26. Calvary Church: A worship service will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. More info. Christ Church United...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Amboy News

Annual church bazaar set for Oct. 2 at Harmon Methodist

HARMON — Harmon Methodist Church, 202 N. Grove St., will hold their church bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. There will be a bake sale with pies, a white elephant booth, homemade quilts, fleece throws, door prizes and much more. This year will feature free coffee and roll to go.
HARMON, IL
Arkansas Online

Community briefs: Grace Church plans blessing for pets

Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 S. Hazel St., will host a Blessing of the Animals celebration at 2 p.m. Oct. 3, on the front lawn of the church. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Milwee Hall, according to a news release. Everyone is welcomed to bring...
PETS
nonpareilonline.com

Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Sunday, Sept. 26, Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Worship videos are released online at 8:30 a.m. Education begins at 9 a.m. In-person worship begins at 10:15a.m. Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Mark 9:38-50. Bethany Presbyterian Church. Come join us in...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
myeasternshoremd.com

Old Starr Methodist Church will celebrate homecoming Oct. 3

STARR — The annual Old Starr Methodist Church Homecoming will be held Sunday, Oct. 3 at the church building located along Route 309, in the small town of Starr, just five miles southwest of Centreville. The annual homecoming welcomes past family members and friends of those who once attended the church until it closed in 1959, as the congregation dwindled to no longer be able to support keeping the church open.
CENTREVILLE, MD
Caledonian Record-News

Lancaster Church Concert Scheduled Oct. 1

LANCASTER, N.H. — Lancaster Congregational Church will host a piano and choral concert featuring composer/pianist Joseph M. Martin and The American Tapestry Chorus on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. The church is located at 142 Main St. The American Tapestry Chorus is comprised of choristers and musicians from throughout...
LANCASTER, NH
theadvocate.com

Religion briefs: Pet blessing set for Oct. 3 in Baton Rouge

A pet blessing will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Unity Baton Rouge, Church of Christianity, 15255 Jefferson Highway. Call (225) 755-3043 for more information. A Night of Country Gospel and Southern Gospel Music will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Good News Fellowship Church 13101 La. 442 in Tickfaw. The Rev. Mike Vaughn will kick off the show followed at 7:30 p.m. by Greg Sullivan. This is a free concert; donations will be accepted. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A concession stand will be available. For more information, contact Barbara Vaughn at (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.
BATON ROUGE, LA
newjerseyhills.com

Blood drive Oct. 4 at Madison church

MADISON - New Jersey Blood Services will hold a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4, at Grace Church, 4 Madison Ave., Madison. Blood products have a short shelf life, from five to 42 days, so constant replenishment is necessary. Each day there are patients who depend on the transfusion of red blood cells, platelets and plasma to stay alive. But blood and blood products can’t be manufactured. They can only come from volunteer blood donors who take an hour to attend a blood drive or visit a donor center.
MADISON, NJ
conwaydailysun.com

Stow Baptist Church to offer special children's message Oct. 10

STOW, Maine — The Rev. Doug Forbes will share a special children’s message at the Stow Baptist Church in Stow, Maine, on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. At the conclusion of the program each child will receive a beautiful new 3D Bible sports card. The Rev. Forbes is the associate...
STOW, ME
Delaware County Daily Times

Church Services around Delaware County: Oct. 1-3

Note: Due to the ever-changing coronavirus pandemic, check with your church to see schedules have changed since our deadline. Thank you All notices for church events and services must be emailed to vcarey@delcotimes.com by Wednesday at noon. We will not accept faxes or hard copies. Beverly Hills United Presbyterian Church:...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland Faith Briefs for Oct. 1

A Fall Family Carnival will take place at 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 16, at Faith Church, 2707 N. Wilson Ave., Loveland. The morning includes family-friendly fun with carnival-style games and booths, popcorn, candy and prize drawings. Everyone is welcome, and admission is free. For details, contact Adam Bohlmeyer at 970-663-0522...
LOVELAND, CO
Port Arthur News

RELIGION BRIEFS — Church to host October luncheon with guest speaker

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will continue its teaching series, “Prospering During a Pandemic” during the 11 a.m. Sunday service. The church is practicing the social distancing and mask wearing recommendations given by the Centers for Disease Control. The Rev. Richard Keaton Nash’s radio show “I Will...
NEDERLAND, TX
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

'My Ascension' documentary showing Oct. 11 at Prairieville church

On Oct. 11, St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville will host a showing of a documentary featuring a Dutchtown High School student's battle with suicide. “My Ascension” centers on Emma Benoit, a 16-year-old cheerleader who went to Dutchtown High School, and her suicide attempt that left her paralyzed. The...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Potluck Church hosts second Community Picnic Oct. 19

Potluck Church will hold their second Community Picnic from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at the Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City. It is encouraged to bring food to share and a beverage but is not necessary. For more information call Julie at 503 863 9307.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
Cape Gazette

Milford church to present introduction to Biggs Museum Oct. 8

The First Presbyterian Church of Milford will host its 2nd Friday program about The Biggs Museum Friday, Oct. 8, in its fellowship hall and available online as a Zoom meeting. Guest speaker Kristen Matulewicz will present “Get to Know the Biggs Museum,” including an overview of the museum and its history, upcoming exhibitions and a deep dive into several of its most popular pieces.
MILFORD, DE
chelseaupdate.com

Oct. 2: Knights of Columbus Chicken Broil at St. Mary Church

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Ken Klovski for the information in this story.) The St. Louis Guanella Council 3092 Knights of Columbus will host a fall chicken BBQ dinner at St. Mary Church on Saturday, Oct. 2 beginning at 11 a.m. The menu includes a 1/2 chicken, Baked Potato,...
CHELSEA, MI

