Former Top NYC School Official Charged in Alleged Bribery Scheme With Meat Supplier
The former head of New York City’s food program in all 1,800 Department of Education schools was arrested by the FBI Wednesday on corruption-related charges. Eric Goldstein, the former CEO of NYC’s School Support Services, is accused of taking bribes from suppliers and self-dealing by allegedly taking part in a meat supply company that sold products back to NYC schools. In all, federal prosecutors say Goldstein took tens of thousands in alleged payoffs and improper payments.www.nbcmiami.com
