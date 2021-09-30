Former Top NYC School Official Charged in Alleged Bribery Scheme With Meat Supplier

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Patrick McCrann and Richard Zavada, two former employees of a New York-based utility company (the “Company”), pleaded guilty to accepting bribes and kickbacks from the owners of a Long Island-based contractor (the “Contractor”) in exchange for steering lucrative contracts to the Contractor. Last week, Ricardo Garcia and Jevan Seepaul, two other former employees of the Company, also pleaded guilty to accepting bribes and kickbacks from the Contractor. Today’s proceedings took place before United States District Judge Carol Bagley Amon.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO