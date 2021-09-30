Soldiers welcomed to Great Place

Fort Hood’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation hosted its Hood Howdy event Tuesday at Lone Star Conference Center, formerly Club Hood. This event serves primarily as a resource for service members and their families who are new to Fort Hood to find out information about their new community. Organizations from on and around the installation set up booths and are ready to help people learn more about what they can offer them. Local employers also set up to recruit potential employees.