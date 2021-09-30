Sen. Thayer, Kentucky Business and Tech Leaders Discuss Importance of ‘Digital Safety Net’ Amid COVID-19 and Beyond
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 28, 2021) — On Tuesday, small business advocacy group Connected Commerce Council (3C) hosted a virtual forum with State Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer and Kentucky business and tech leaders about the importance of digital tools and platforms for small businesses during COVID-19. The online event, “Tech Forward Webcast: How Technology is Fueling Kentucky’s Recovery and Growing the Economy,” was hosted by 3C president Jake Ward.www.owensborotimes.com
