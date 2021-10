More than a year after they were originally selected, Missouri State University is inducting its latest Hall of Fame class. Christopher “Kit” Bond, Dr. Patricia Dix, Wendy Doyle, Bob Holden and Dred Scott are slated to join the MSU Public Affairs Hall of Fame during an Oct. 15 ceremony at The Old Glass Place downtown, according to a news release. An MSU spokesperson said the inductees are now the 2021 class after the ceremony last year was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

