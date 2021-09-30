CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

The Houston Dynamo vs the Vancouver Whitecaps: how to watch, lineups, and more

By Dynamo Theory
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Dynamo had their streak of two wins and a draw snapped last weekend in their 2-0 loss on the road to Minnesota United FC. They’re hoping to rebound back at BBVA Stadium with the Vancouver Whitecaps coming to visit. The Dynamo sit in the 12th place position in the Western Conference with the Whitecaps 7 points above them in the 9th place in the West. While the points difference should worry the Dynamo about their opponent, Houston has had the better record against Vancouver this season with a win at BBVA Stadium and a draw in Vancouver.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
E Pluribus Loonum

Preview: Matchday 25, Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo

With 10 games left in the season maybe we should start with some numbers. Minnesota United currently sit in 7th place with 34 points. Holding a game in hand against a number of teams in the West they are 4 points out of a home playoff game, 1 point above the playoff line, and 4 points clear of 10th place. Which is to say that in an incredibly congested West there are 7 teams within 8 points of each other, all clustered around the playoff line and in sight of 4th place. The Vancouver Whitecaps, in 9th with 1 loss in their last 12, LAFC, in 8th with 1 loss in their last 5, and the Portland Timbers, in 5th without a loss in their last 5, all seem to be finding their form at the right time, while the LA Galaxy, barely holding on to 4th, are winless in their last 6 after losing to Minnesota at the weekend. With a final stretch in which they face 2 teams from the East who are also fighting for the playoffs, 3 teams who are currently ahead of them and 5 teams currently below them in the West, things are getting quite serious for the Loons.
MLS
mnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC vs. Houston Dynamo

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) The Loons returned both to Allianz Field and winning form on Saturday by beating the LA Galaxy 3-0 in front of a home crowd. With two goals from Emanuel Reynoso in the first half and one goal from Ethan Finlay in the second, MNUFC created a gap that LA couldn't close. Up next, the Loons are scheduled to face the Houston Dynamo in Saint Paul next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. The last time the two met, the Loons narrowly defeated Houston 2-1 with a brace from Adrien Hunou at BBVA Stadium. Undoubtedly, Houston will be aiming to return the favor and take three points from the Loons on their home turf. Most recently, the Dynamo earned a hard-fought 3-2 home win over FC Dallas in the Texas Derby. The Loons will need to maintain their momentum from their win over LA to make sure they come away with three points against Houston to solidify their spot in a tight Western Conference race to the postseason.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Dynamo#Vancouver Whitecaps#Minnesota United Fc
bigdsoccer.com

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Game Thread

The latest edition* of the Marco Ferruzzi era with FC Dallas begins tonight in Canada. FC Dallas is wrapping up the third of a three-game road trip as they take on the Vancouver Whitecaps. Both sides are currently dealing with an interim manager situation. Vancouver let Marc dos Santos go...
MLS
vavel.com

Chicago House AC vs Michigan Stars FC preview: How to watch, kick-off time, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

Two teams on opposing ends of the NISA standings face off on Friday night as Chicago House Athletic Club hosts Michigan Stars FC at SeatGeek Stadium. This is arguably Chicago’s biggest game of their brief existence so far. They’ve made a woeful start to the season, losing five of their first seven matches while only winning one. Not only have they been bad, they’ve been incredibly boring as well, as they’ve not scored in their last five contests. That’s seven and a half hours without a goal. The House needs a victory badly, and if it doesn’t come here, then who knows when it ever will.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Houston Chronicle

Dynamo seek to rebound at home against Vancouver

The Dynamo have gotten used to dealing with disappointing results, but the one they suffered last weekend hit a little differently. They were coming off a seven-point week that began with their snapping a franchise-record 16-game winless streak, and although they were set to face one of the league’s toughest teams on the road, they felt like they were up to the challenge with their newfound confidence.
MLS
dallassun.com

Needing road points in playoff chase, Whitecaps visit Dynamo

The Vancouver Whitecaps will try for a rare road win to keep pace in the race for a playoff spot when they visit the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday. Vancouver (8-8-9, 33 points) is coming off a 1-0 win against FC Dallas, with the three points secured by goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau's save on a penalty kick in stoppage time. The club is 1-4-7 on the road this season, earning its first victory on Aug. 18 at Austin FC.
MLS
NBC Sports

Arsenal vs Tottenham, live! Stream link, how to watch, TV, lineups, odds

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Neither side of north London is particularly pleased with its start to the 2021-22 Premier League season, making Sunday’s derby at the Emirates Stadium all the more meaningful — and interesting (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). The Gunners didn’t pick...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WTOP

Whitecaps, Dynamo play to a scoreless draw

HOUSTON (AP) — Maxime Crepeau made four saves for Vancouver in the Whitecaps’ 0-0 tie with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. Crepeau had the save of the match in the 84th minute, just deflecting a tight shot over the cross bar. Vancouver (8-8-10) picked up a critical point after...
MLS
chatsports.com

Benfica vs Barcelona live stream: Lineups, Kickoff time, TV listings, how to watch Champions League online

WELCOME TO THE ESTÁDIO DA LUZ!!! The beautiful home of SL Benfica in the Portuguese capital is the site of a big Champions League group stage game between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one needing all three points after the opening night loss to Bayern Munich. Benfica are a good team and Barça will need to be at their best, and you can join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!
UEFA
CBS Sports

Bayern Munich vs. Dynamo Kyiv: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Bayern Munich will look to seize control of Group E on Wednesday on Paramount+ as they welcome Dynamo Kyiv to the Allianz Arena. Having won their opening game against Barcelona, the Bavarians have what ought to be one of the most favorable games of the group stage on their docket though they would be unwise to take anything for granted against their opponents.
UEFA
chatsports.com

Pre Match: Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8th in West, 8-8-10) vs San Jose Earthquakes (10th in West, 8-10-9) Date and Time: October 2nd, 10:00 pm EST, 7:00 pm PST. Watching: TSN (in Canada) & MLS Live on ESPN+ (in US) Following a pretty stale scoreless draw, the Whitecaps return to BC Place with...
MLS
LAG Confidential

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. LAFC: Lineups, odds, game thread

The LA Galaxy need a win, against any team will do, and there’s no doubt they would relish a special treat, which would be a win against LAFC in El Trafico on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Galaxy’s winless skid is now eight games, and I’m sure they...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy