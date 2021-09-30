The Houston Dynamo vs the Vancouver Whitecaps: how to watch, lineups, and more
Houston Dynamo had their streak of two wins and a draw snapped last weekend in their 2-0 loss on the road to Minnesota United FC. They’re hoping to rebound back at BBVA Stadium with the Vancouver Whitecaps coming to visit. The Dynamo sit in the 12th place position in the Western Conference with the Whitecaps 7 points above them in the 9th place in the West. While the points difference should worry the Dynamo about their opponent, Houston has had the better record against Vancouver this season with a win at BBVA Stadium and a draw in Vancouver.www.chatsports.com
