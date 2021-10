In what could be his last homestand as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, right fielder Nick Castellanos delivered another memorable moment in a Reds uniform. Castellanos has an opt-out at the end of the 2021 season, but all year he has said his focus has been on helping lead the Reds to win. On Saturday night at Great American Ball Park, Castellanos hit a walk-off home run to center field as the Reds beat the Nationals, 7-6.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO